Santiago shakes off ‘jitters’ with 2 clean innings for White Sox

PEORIA, Ariz. – Hector Santiago said he never wanted to leave the White Sox, but that’s baseball. The left-hander was dealt away in a three-team trade that netted Adam Eaton in December 2013, but now he’s back, trying to win a spot on the 2018 pitching staff.

“You put your uniform on in spring training and you know you’re back home,’’ Santiago said, “but it doesn’t get real until you get back out there in a game.’’

That happened Saturday, when Santiago started the Sox’ second Cactus League game of the spring and worked two scoreless innings. The box score shows five singles, but two didn’t leave the infield and two more (one by former Sox Gordon Beckham) were on the soft side.

“Even Coop [pitching coach Don Cooper] said it yesterday, ‘Tomorrow is the day that Hector Santiago is back on the South Side,’ ’’ Santiago said. “It’s nice to be back here and it was fun to be out there with those guys for sure.’’

Gordon Beckham singles to right against Hector Santiago in the second inning Saturday.

Bouncing back after a rough 2017 season hampered by a back issue with the Twins, Santiago touched 93 mph and used his ample assortment of pitches, except for the split-finger. He struck out John Andreoli and issued no walks.

“Screwball, some changeups to righties, sliders, curveballs, a lot of fastballs, yeah, everything,’’ Santiago said.

“It was nice to see a little bit of velocity back from the end of last year,’’ he said.

If manager Rick Renteria has a specific role in mind for Santiago, who made starts in 130 of his career 189 appearances, he isn’t saying. The Sox right now are planning a rotation of James Shields, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Miguel Gonzalez and Carson Fulmer.

“It’s way too premature for us to determine what that might be,’’ Renteria said.

Santiago, 30, said he’s approaching this spring as he has every year for the last seven years, even after his All-Star season with the Angels in 2015 — trying to win a spot.

“Those jitters were there coming back and pitching with the ‘Sox’ on your chest again,’’ Santiago said. “And first live game. I feel strong. No pain, no nothing. Overall, I feel pretty good.’’