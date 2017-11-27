Scaling perch, saving eggs: Perfect evening of perch & Springsteen

Perch eggs saved in a side dish for breakfast and scaled and cleaned perch about to be frozen from the Chicago lakefront. Credit: Dale Bowman

So with the evening settling in, I pulled out the Igloo with perch on ice and the cleaning board, then switched the radio to WBEZ in time to catch a wonderfully powerful interview with Bruce Springsteen on The New Yorker Radio Hour.

Springsteen exploded in the year I graduated high school. Math whizs can probably decipher something out of that bit of info. If you want to hear the interview with Springsteen, click here.

The interview revealed things I did not know about the icon of my era, including just how mentally ill his father was.

With that, back to the perch.

I caught the perch this morning while working on Wednesday’s column for the Sun-Times and fishing with Christian Howe. The column will come soon enough.

I scale perch before cleaning or filleting them. It both saves fish flesh and enhances flavor. Today my perch were small enough that I decided not to fillet them, but to clean them whole.

On a side note, I uncorked a cheap bottle of red while cleaning the perch. So maybe my mood was enhanced by more than just the joy of fresh perch and a good interview on the radio.

About half the perch were females with eggs, albeit a bit early for dropping. I saved the eggs anyway and will have them for breakfast. I find them a delicacy fryed in butter.

As I cleaned perch and listened to the interview, I found myself realizing that I was quite simply happy. At peace.

That’s a load for small perch to carry, but they do.

Happy and at peace.