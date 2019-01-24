“The Schaumburg Show” heads the third week of shows around Chicago outdoors

In a few hours, I will be heading to opening day of the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

“The Schaumburg Show” leads this week in shows around Chicago outdoors. I hope to make it in time for Brandon Palaniuk at 1:30 p.m.

This weekend is also what has become a winter tradition of Capt. Dan Keating leading his Great Lakes Angler Super Salmon School at the Lake Michigan Angler.

For a master list of shows, swap meets, classes, etc., this winter, click here.

Here are the shows this week:

* Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo opens at noon today and runs through Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center. As I said above I hope to make it in time to listen to Palaniuk, but there are also a lot of other things I want to poke my nose into. The show does a good job of utilizing the knowledge of our top anglers in the area. Tentatively, I plan to make it back Saturday in time to hear Mark Zona. Click here for more information.

* Great Lakes Angler Super Salmon Schools with Capt. Dan Keating is this weekend at the Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor. There is a different focus each day. Click here for more information.

* The Pantagraph’s Fish & Feather Expo is Frirday through Sunday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. Click here for more information.