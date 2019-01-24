In a few hours, I will be heading to opening day of the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

“The Schaumburg Show” leads this week in shows around Chicago outdoors. I hope to make it in time for Brandon Palaniuk at 1:30 p.m.

This weekend is also what has become a winter tradition of Capt. Dan Keating leading his Great Lakes Angler Super Salmon School at the Lake Michigan Angler.

For a master list of shows, swap meets, classes, etc., this winter, click here.

Here are the shows this week:

Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo opens at noon today and runs through Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center. As I said above I hope to make it in time to listen to Palaniuk, but there are also a lot of other things I want to poke my nose into. The show does a good job of utilizing the knowledge of our top anglers in the area. Tentatively, I plan to make it back Saturday in time to hear Mark ZonaClick here for more information.

Great Lakes Angler Super Salmon Schools with Capt. Dan Keating is this weekend at the Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor. There is a different focus each day. Click here for more information.

The Pantagraph’s Fish & Feather Expo is Frirday through Sunday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. Click here for more information.

 