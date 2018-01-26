Schaumburg Show, ice fishing derby, Lake Michigan clinic: WWW Chicago outdoors

I already did opening day at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo on Thursday. My hope is to get up again tonight–I like the Muskie Forum at 6–but I might be over jammed for this Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors.

That’s because I also hope to make a members-only showing of the documentary, “Mr. Canoe,” on the late Ralph Frese, at the Chicago Maritime Museum. It is directed by James Forni.

But there is lots of varied stuff to do this weekend, including a major fundrasier Saturday on the ice of Bangs Lake, the LVVA Ice Fishing Derby, on Saturday

With that, on to the mix of things, indoors and out, for this Wild Weekend Wandering.

SHOWTIME: The big show, the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, runs through Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center. I expect the weekend to be packed. Click here for my take on opening day. Sunday is focused on kids.

The Pantagraph’s Fish & Feather Expo is also running through Sunday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington.

Click here for the complete general list of shows this winter. If you have any adds or tweaks for the master list of shows, please let me know.

LAKE MICHIGAN SEMINAR: Capt. Dan Keating holds his “Great Lakes Angler Super Salmon Clinic” at the Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor. Call (847) 395-5730. To register call (847) 395-5730 or email bluehorizonsportfishing@gmail

ICE FISHING FUNDRAISER: The ninth annual LVVA Ice Fishing Derby on Bangs Lake in Wauconda on Saturday.

Here’s an explanation

Come support our military active duty, veterans and there families at our 9th annual ice fishing derby on January 27, 2018. Our ice fishing derby on Bangs Lake awards tons of raffle items, and 1st and 2nd place big fish prizes for largest northern pike, bass, perch, crappie, and bluegill.

Click here for the Facebook page and click here for the web site.

FREE DAYS: The Shedd Aquarium has free days for Illinois residents running through tomorrow, then next again Friday, Feb. 2. Click here for more information. . . . The Field Museum has free days this weekend, then all of February, for Illinois residents. Click here for details.

FARM BILL FORUM: The Illinois Conservation Foundation and the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership have added another forum on the 2018 Farm Bill. More at www.ilcf.org

BREAKFAST. The Hawg Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc. has a breakfast fundraiser at the Plano American Legion from 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday. All you can eat for $8 (seniors and children–6-12– are $6).

ICE FISHING: Toward southern areas in particular, shorelines and current areas are giving way. To the north and west, ice fishing keeps going. If the ice holds, sounds like there will be more ice building in a week or so.

Click here for the update on ice-fishing regulations for local waters.

RABBIT HUNTING: Rabbit hunting in Illinois runs through Feb. 15. If and when we get snow again, I hope to be out doing it.

GOOSE HUNTING: Goose hunting in the central zone, near many readers, runs through Wednesday.