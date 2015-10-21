Schwarber, Murphy break MLB postseason records

The New York Mets may have dominated the win totals of the NLCS but the play from both teams have been exceptional in terms of historical context.

Fans of both the Cubs and Mets have been gifted with an exciting championship series, despite a commanding 3-0 series lead by New York after Tuesday night.

Even though Daniel Murphy and Kyle Schwarber have been excellent throughout the playoffs for each of their respective teams, Tuesday their efforts culminated into something great.

Murphy broke a Mets record once owned by the great Mike Piazza when he hit his fifth home run in as many days.

After hitting another home run tonight, Daniel Murphy's 6 postseason HR breaks Mike Piazza's club record of 5 HR. pic.twitter.com/yoOV4JqmF8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2015

Schwarber, not to be out done, became the youngest postseason slugging great in MLB history after launching another long ball Tuesday.

Kyle Schwarber has the most #postseason HR before turning 23 in MLB history. You may recognize the other names… pic.twitter.com/D9Nxj4wjN5 — Baseball Tonight (@BBTN) October 21, 2015

If the Cubbies can extend the series a few more games, maybe we’ll be able see a few more records being broke by these two exciting ball clubs.