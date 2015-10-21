Our Pledge To You

06/24/2016, 09:28am

Schwarber, Murphy break MLB postseason records

By DeMario Phipps-Smith
The New York Mets may have dominated the win totals of the NLCS but the play from both teams have been exceptional in terms of historical context.

Fans of both the Cubs and Mets have been gifted with an exciting championship series, despite a commanding 3-0 series lead by New York after Tuesday night.

Even though Daniel Murphy and Kyle Schwarber have been excellent throughout the playoffs for each of their respective teams, Tuesday their efforts culminated into something great.

Murphy broke a Mets record once owned by the great Mike Piazza when he hit his fifth home run in as many days.

Schwarber, not to be out done, became the youngest postseason slugging great in MLB history after launching another long ball Tuesday.

If the Cubbies can extend the series a few more games, maybe we’ll be able see a few more records being broke by these two exciting ball clubs.

