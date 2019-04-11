Our Pledge To You

04/11/2019, 07:07pm

Scott Sanderson, who pitched for Cubs’ 1984, ’89 playoff teams, dies at 62

The Cubs honored former pitcher Scott Sanderson before Thursday's game.

By Gordon Wittenmyer
The death Thursday of former Cubs pitcher Scott Sanderson sent shock waves throughout baseball, including former teammates and longtime friends of well liked, widely admired Sanderson.

“Scotty was such a good guy,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who spend three seasons with Sanderson in Anaheim when Maddon as an Angels coach. “Really thoughtful, kind – oh man, just a wonderful man.”

Sanderson, a graduate of Glenbrook North High School, had battled throat cancer in the last year. He was 62.

The Cubs honored Sanderson before Thursday night’s game with a moment of silence.

A 1991 All-Star, Sanderson pitched for seven teams, including the White Sox in 1994.

He pitched for both the 1984 and 1989 Cubs playoff teams – the Cubs’ first postseason qualifiers since 1945.

