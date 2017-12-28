Scottie Pippen takes a final stance in Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate

Has Scottie Pippen finally taken a solid stance in the Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate? Or will he hop the line next week in an attempt to stay relevant and generate buzz?

Pippen said Wednesday that he’s backing his former Bulls teammate after saying earlier this month that James was “probably ahead” of Jordan statistically speaking.

Pippen’s decision to take his Airness over the King comes after former President Barack Obama said he’s team Jordan despite his “love” for James.

It appears Pippen seconds Obama’s sentiment.

Scottie Pippen said LeBron James is "probably" statistically better than Michael Jordan. | Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

“I pick MJ over LeBron, too,” Pippen told TMZ Sports.

Pippen said last week that he’s better than James.

“LeBron ain’t better than me until he gets six titles,” Pippen said.

That statement may be true based on jewelry alone. But then by the transitive property, Pippen was hinting he’s better than Jordan, which is straight-up untrue.

Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals throughout his 15 total seasons in the NBA and led the Bulls to six titles. Meanwhile, Pippen averaged 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2 steals per game in his 17 season and helped the Bulls to six NBA titles.

