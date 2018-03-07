NFL players react to Seahawks trading Michael Bennett to Eagles

Michael Bennett was traded to the Eagles. | Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Seahawks decided defensive end Michael Bennett’s time with the team was up despite him earning three-straight Pro Bowl selections and winning a Super Bowl for Seattle.

While trades can’t become official until the new NFL league year opens on March 14, the Seahawks are trading Bennett to the Eagles in exchange for a fifth-round pick and wideout Marcus Johnson, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The trade itself received mixed reactions from current NFL players.

Bennett seemed fairly positive about the trade, tweeting out, “Free Meek Mill” with a bunch of flame emojis.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🎟🏅🏅🏅🏅 free meek mill pic.twitter.com/RgpOme044m — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) March 7, 2018

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz also appeared excited about Bennett’s arrival.

But current players weren’t as optimistic, and some hinted that the Seahawks are on the verge of a rebuild.

All good things must come to an end 😩 — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) March 7, 2018