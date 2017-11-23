Season over: Bears OLB Leonard Floyd heads to injured reserve

The Bears put outside linebacker Leonard Floyd on injured reserve Thursday, four days after the second-year player was carted off the field with a right knee injury.

Floyd avoided damage to his anterior cruciate ligament, but could need surgery on his medial collateral and posterior collateral ligaments.

He had 5 1/2 sacks in 10 games this season. He should be healthy in time for offseason activities.

The Bears promoted Howard Jones from the practice squad to take his spot and signed wide receiver Demarcus Ayers to the practice squad.