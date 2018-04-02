Second a comfortable place for White Sox’ Garcia

TORONTO – Avisail Garcia was a middle of the order hitter in the White Sox lineup last season, often batting behind the slugger generally regarded as the Sox’ best bat, Jose Abreu.

The role could be reversed in 2018, with Garcia opening the season in the second spot, a place he batted in only twice last season, and Abreu giving him protection batting third.

The bonus of having a hitter like Abreu behind him – pitchers are likely less apt to nibble or pitch around the strike zone fearing a walk with a home run and extra-base threat on deck – is not lost on Garcia, an All-Star who batted .330/.380/.506 with 20 homers and 80 RBI in 2017.

“You think so? I think so, too,’’ Garcia said, smiling. “He’s one of the best.”

Avisail Garcia exhales as he beats a pickoff throw during a spring training game against the Brewers, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)

With Yoan Moncada batting first, a spot he embraces, the Sox are optimistic about a Moncada-Garcia-Abreu filling the upper third of the lineup.

“I think it looks good,’’ Garcia said. “I feel comfortable. Everybody is comfortable.’’

And comfort is good, although he says fine batting anywhere.

“Avi likes hitting second, and we try to put him in the best position to be successful on a comfort level,’’ bench coach Joe McEwing said. “He can do a lot of things with the bat. And with his average, on-base percentage and ability to run, the more he’s on base in front of Pito [Abreu] and Matty [designated hitter Matt Davidson, who hit 26 homers as a rookie in 2017 and three on opening day], the best position we are in as a club.’’

The Sox are off to a 2-0 start with wins against the Royals. They open a three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Monday night (6:07 p.m. CST, Ch. 9, 720-AM), and Garcia, 4-for-10 with a double and two runs scored, will likely bat second again.

Garcia often batted behind Abreu last season, hitting fourth in 71 games and fifth in 40. But the Sox like his speed at the top of the lineup.

McEwing said shortstop Tim Anderson is the fastest Sox from home to first, but “Avi is pretty quick also. As big as he is, it takes him a step or two to get going, but I’ve had him at 3.8, 3.9 [seconds] to first.’’

That’s right behind Anderson, whom McEwing from contact to touching first base has timed at “3.7, 3.75. That’s getting after it from the right side.’’

Anderson’s low walk numbers (13 last season) and on-base percentage (career .290) isn’t ideal at the top, so at least for now manager Rick Renteria will bat him lower.

“Timmy in that sixth or seventh slot, a guy who puts the ball in play with a positive outcome on a high level, there’s a chance that he’s going to have guys on base and take advantage of his skills a little bit more,’’ Renteria said.

At the top, “we wanted to get as many guys who were both going to be able to hit and get on base. It’s no more complicated than that, trying to stack them as much as possible.

“They’re continuing to evolve and develop as hitters. The lineup has been able to get stretched out a little bit more. There’s going to be peaks and valleys. Right now, we’ll just keep running with how they look to be performing and take advantage of it.”