See how current and former Cubs players dressed up for Halloween
Halloween is the one time of year when you can be anything you want to be. But all San Diego Padres’ Matt Szczur wanted to be is back in the future.
Szczur arguably won Halloween this year. He dressed up as a 2016 World Series champion, donning his old Cubs uniform while handing out candy.
Take a look at the picture he shared Wednesday evening on Twitter:
So with that, here’s a list in no particular order of the best Halloween costumes current and former Cubs players wore this year: