11/01/2018, 03:07pm

See how current and former Cubs players dressed up for Halloween

ByMadeline Kenney
Halloween is the one time of year when you can be anything you want to be. But all San Diego Padres’ Matt Szczur wanted to be is back in the future.

Szczur arguably won Halloween this year. He dressed up as a 2016 World Series champion, donning his old Cubs uniform while handing out candy.

Take a look at the picture he shared Wednesday evening on Twitter:

So with that, here’s a list in no particular order of the best Halloween costumes current and former Cubs players wore this year:

Ben Zobrist as Christopher Columbus

Steve Cishek as Batman

Justin Wilson as a giraffe

View this post on Instagram

Halloween 2018

A post shared by Justin Wilson (@jjwilson18) on

John Lackey as a zombie football player

Ryne Sandberg as Motley Crue

Sammy Sosa as the Phantom of the Opera

Dexter Fowler as a zombie

Courtesy of Dexter Fowler Instagram story

BONUS: Javy Baez’s son as Captain America

View this post on Instagram

My First Halloween 🎃

A post shared by Javier Báez � (@javy23baez) on

