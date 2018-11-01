See how current and former Cubs players dressed up for Halloween

Halloween is the one time of year when you can be anything you want to be. But all San Diego Padres’ Matt Szczur wanted to be is back in the future.

Szczur arguably won Halloween this year. He dressed up as a 2016 World Series champion, donning his old Cubs uniform while handing out candy.

Take a look at the picture he shared Wednesday evening on Twitter:

Hope the kids like my costume this year! pic.twitter.com/7bPjZeItJx Sammy Sosa dressed up as Phantom of the Opera for Halloween. | Courtesy of Sammy Sosa/Instagram — Matt Szczur (@superSZCZ4) October 31, 2018

So with that, here’s a list in no particular order of the best Halloween costumes current and former Cubs players wore this year:

Ben Zobrist as Christopher Columbus

Steve Cishek as Batman

Justin Wilson as a giraffe

John Lackey as a zombie football player

Ryne Sandberg as Motley Crue

Sammy Sosa as the Phantom of the Opera

Dexter Fowler as a zombie

BONUS: Javy Baez’s son as Captain America