Selection Sunday 2018 start time, schedule, and live stream

The complete bracket for this year’s edition of March Madness will be revealed Sunday with the NCAA Tournament Selection Show at 5 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcast live on TBS in addition to live streaming available on NCAA.com.

All 68 teams in this year’s men’s basketball tournament will be announced along with their matchups for the opening round. However, TBS is changing things this year by revealing the full field of teams in alphabetical order before detailing what the bracket actually looks like. There will also be a live studio audience as the network tries to build as much excitement as possible for the show.

Thirty-two of the teams in the field will have already clinched spots through conference tournament championships. Michigan, which won the Big Ten Tournament for the second straight year, is among those teams to already earn its bid. Loyola-Chicago will also be representing the city after winning the Missouri Valley Conference championship.

The Selection Show will last for two hours and provide analysis of the bracket in addition to the reveal. Ernie Johnson and Greg Gumbel are hosting with Clark Kellogg, Charles Barkley, Seth Davis, and Kenny Smith serving as analysts. Selection committee chair Bruce Rasmussen will also join the show to discuss the results.

How to watch 2018 NCAA March Madness Selection Show

Time: 5 p.m. CT

TV: TBS

Live stream: NCAA.com