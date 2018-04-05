Sergio Garcia hits 5 straight balls into water during Masters meltdown

Sergio Garcia has had a tough first round at Augusta this year. | David J. Phillip/AP Photo

A year ago around this time, Sergio Garcia was beginning a run to his first major tournament victory at the 2017 Masters. It appears this year at Augusta National is going to go very, very differently for the famous Spaniard, who carded a brutal octuple bogey 13 on the par-5 15th hole in his first round Thursday.

It’s tied for the highest single-hole score in Masters history, according to the PGA Tour.

The last time Garcia played this hole in the final round last year, he scored a clutch eagle en route to winning the championship. This time around, his result swung by a tidy 10 strokes as he struggled to even get the ball onto the green.

Garcia is now second to last in the tournament at 10-over through 15 holes. Here’s his scorecard following the meltdown at 15th from Masters.com:

Garcia hit five consecutive balls into the water, leaving the announcers to exclaim “Oh no….” as he hit yet another shot into the hazard

With his 10th shot of the 15th hole, Sergio Garcia delivered his fifth consecutive ball into the water. #themasters https://t.co/Nj020wsUeB pic.twitter.com/kWA0XBSlUK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 5, 2018

By the time he finally hit a putt to seal the octuple bogey, Garcia had delivered one of the worst performances on any hole in Masters history. Barring a miraculous comeback, it doesn’t appear another Green Jacket is going to be in store this year.