Set to reunite, Bulls say they have no hard feelings toward DWade

It’s now simply considered “a mishap.’’

When Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler publicly spoke out in January about lack of effort, work ethic and too many teammates accepting losing? “A mishap’’ was hardly how the Bulls’ front office handled it.

Fines, a benching, Rajon Rondo attacking the two with his Instagram account, and some serious scrutiny thrown in the direction of both Wade and Butler as leaders was the result. Don’t forget a team meeting and some of the younger players leaving that meeting still angry at Wade because it was the veteran who singled out the youngsters on the Bulls.

It’s amazing what eight months and a change of address can do, as many of those young Bulls are set to face off against Wade on Tuesday night with the three-time champion now a member of the Cavaliers.

“I don’t feel like we had a problem with him,’’ third-year player Bobby Portis said of Wade on Monday. “We just had a little mishap during the season last year. I feel like all the teams have a little trouble during the season, but ours was boosted a little more. But we don’t have any problems with him.

“After the Bulls and DWade parted ways he texted me personally and we talked, everything is cool and everything is cool with that. It wasn’t we didn’t like him or anything. It was just we had our troubles during the season.’’

Nikola Mirotic defended both Wade and Butler over the summer, and his stance hasn’t changed.

“We never had any conflict with Dwyane,’’ Mirotic said. “Just after that game, they had some tough declaration, Jimmy and DWade. But that was all. It’s a part of the game. They were hot. There was disappointment about the game. We all understand. But inside the locker room and with the practices, they’ve been terrific with us. So there’s nothing to complain.’’

If anything, Butler and Wade should be the ones to complain about it, especially because both felt like the front office overreacted to their comments, and inevitably hampered their leadership skills for the rest of the season.

Butler was very open about that in an interview he did with the Sun-Times this summer.

“I just think they make it tough to be yourself [by doing that], to be who you are and express yourself the way you want to express yourself,’’ Butler, now with the Timberwolves, said in August. “There’s no reason for disliking a guy for speaking the truth.’’

While coach Fred Hoiberg wouldn’t say if he had any regrets in how it was handled by the front office, he did sound like a guy that appreciated the outburst in retrospect.

“It forced everyone to get in a room and be honest with each other,’’ Hoiberg said. “Really, it got us in my opinion playing better. It happened, it got us in that room for a long session, we hashed a lot of things out, and we were better because of it.

“I talked to a couple of coaches about it that said, ‘At least your guys are in there talking about it. Our guys won’t say anything to each other.’ Maybe it needed to happen, and again, I thought we were better because of it and finished the season playing our best basketball of the year.’’