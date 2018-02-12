Several Cubs players were spotted in Arizona and you know what that means? Baseball is right around the corner.
Although many aren’t scheduled to report to spring training camp until Tuesday at the earliest, several notable Cubs players were participating in an optional pre-camp workout Monday in Mesa, Arizona.
The Cubs pre-camp workout included batting practice. Kyle Schwarber, Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward were among the few that participated.
Right-handers Justin Grimm and Kyle Hendricks along with catcher Ian Rice were also there.
Several players discussed their excitement of newly signed Yu Darvish, who underwent a team physical Monday in Arizona.
Catchers and pitchers are scheduled to report Tuesday, while other position players don’t have to report until Sunday.
Here are some sights and scenes capture at the pregame workout:
Kyle Schwarber looks on as a teammate takes batting practice on Field 1 at the Cubs Spring Training complex in Mesa, AZ. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times
Anthony Rizzo chats with new Cubs hitting coach Chili Davis on Field 1 of the Cubs Spring Training complex in Mesa, AZ. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times
Kyle Hendricks smiles after finishing a light bullpen session at the Cubs Spring Training facility, Mesa, AZ. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times
Ian Rice waits for the next pitcher to arrive to throw to him in the bullpen at the Cubs Spring Training facility, Mesa, AZ. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times
Anthony Rizzo is participating in batting practice on Field 1 at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, AZ. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times
Jason Heyward exits Field 1 while playing with his cell phone at the Cubs Spring Training complex, Mesa, AZ. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times
Justin Grimm spoke with the media at the Cubs spring Training complex in Mesa, AZ. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times
Anthony Rizzo walks off the Field 1 after taking ground balls at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, AZ. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times