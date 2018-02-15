Shaq says he would’ve joined Michael Jordan’s super team with Bulls

Shaquille O'Neal joked about joining a super team with Michael Jordan on First Take. | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for American Express

Could you imagine Shaquille O’Neal joining Michael Jordan in Chicago with the Bulls to create the ultimate super team?

Shaq jokingly pondered that thought Thursday on ESPN’s First Take.

O’Neal and Stephen A. Smith were discussing the idea about NBA superstars joining championship caliber teams in pursuit of hardware.

For example, Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder and signed a two-year, $54.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors in 2016. The seven-time All-Star at the time joined a dominant team with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Together, the four — with a little additional help from other Warriors players — beat the Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals.

Super teams are a hot topic right now especially because LeBron James will be eligible to become a free agent following this season.

O’Neal joked about the idea of joining a super team when he played saying that he’d want his Airness on his team.

“I told my boy the other day, if you could do that, I would have went to Chicago and just played with [Jordan],” O’Neal said. “I didn’t know [that was an option].”

You could argue O’Neal had his own type of super team when toward the end of his time with the Lakers at the turn of the century.

Watch the First Take segment below: