Sharing the hunt, family and friends: Buck of the Week

Lakefront fishing great Gary Bloom sent this photo from the first firearm deer season in Edwards County of (from left) Connor Henne, Dale Hortin and Doyle Hortin (driver).

It captures the best of deer hunting.

Dale’s dad, Greg (not pictured), shot the buck. The two boys bagged nice does opening morning.

BOTW, the celebration of good deer stories and big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page as warranted. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).