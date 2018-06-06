Shawon Dunston Jr. embracing name, still working toward MLB

Today, Shawon Dunston Jr. embraces sharing a name with his famous father. He hasn’t always.

“I think when I was younger I didn’t embrace it,” said Dunston, who is an outfielder with the American Association’s Chicago Dogs. “It’s great, what he did (during) his career. But the funny thing (is), I look at my dad first as Dad, then a baseball player. It’s not the other way around.”

Dunston, 25, said he learned to embrace what he has and not view it as a burden. He said it’s great that his dad played, which gave the young Dunston the chance to experience many different things and learn a lot. But having the same name as the former Cubs shortstop brings challenges. One of them was how outsiders would view his career, something his dad warned him about.

“He always said you’re in a situation, you’re lose-lose. ‘You do well, you do well because I played.’ If I don’t do well, ‘Oh you’re not good. How can you not be good if your dad played?’” Dunston said. “Honestly, I just tried to do everything he taught me (and) carve my own name.”

The younger Dunston was drafted by the Cubs in the 11th round of the 2011 draft but has never advanced past Class A ball. In 2016, Dunston was dealt to the San Francisco Giants organization and became a free agent last fall, though he didn’t find a home in affiliated ball and wound up joining the Dogs.

“The free agent process wasn’t real nice to some players and one of them was me,” Dunston said. “I know what I can do on the baseball field and get back on track. (I’m) grateful to keep playing and doing what I love. I know what the long-term goal is.”

That goal is still playing in the major leagues, though injuries have slowed Dunston’s progress. He’s had at least one stint on the disabled list every year since 2013, and he didn’t make his Dogs debut until Monday because of a quad injury.

But Dunston isn’t giving up on making the majors and hasn’t thought much about doing something other than baseball. He said “I love what I do. I love baseball. It’s all I wanted to do.”

“Even though it seems real far from now, you can’t lose faith,” Dunston said. “Believe in yourself and good things will happen.”

Briefly

The Minnesota Wild announced Wednesday they aren’t renewing the contact of assistant coach John Anderson. Anderson, 61, coached the Wolves to four league titles and was a Wild assistant for the past two seasons, working under close friend Bruce Boudreau.