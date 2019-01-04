Blackhawks promote former defenseman Sheldon Brookbank to assistant coach

The Blackhawks are bringing a member of their 2013 Stanley Cup team back with former defenseman Sheldon Brookbank joining the coaching staff. He’ll be with the team when its visits the Penguins on Sunday.

Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton is bringing Brookbank up as an assistant after two seasons working with the Rockford affiliate. Brookbank coached under Colliton both years.

Brookbank, 38, played eight seasons in the NHL and ended his career with the Hawks from 2012 to ’14. He played 74 games over two years and had three goals and five assists.

He got his start as a coach with the IceHogs in 2017.

Sheldon Brookbank playing for the Blackhawks in 2013. I Scott Stewart/Sun-Times

The Hawks also announced that development coach Anders Sorensen will fill Brookbank’s spot in Rockford under interim coach Derek King. Sorensen has been in the organization for five years.