Shields tagged for eight runs in White Sox loss to Astros

James Shields pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on July 7, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON — James Shields prides himself on going deep into games, and when the White Sox scored four in the sixth to cut a 6-1 deficit to a run, it put him back in this one against the defending World Series champs. But the Astros put the Sox knocked the back down in their place Saturday, ushering the 36-year-old right-hander out of the game with Alex Bregman’s two-run homer into the Crawford Boxes in left field en route to a 12-6 victory at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros go for a four-game series sweep against the Sox (30-59) on Sunday. With Lucas Giolito opposing the Astros’ Dallas Keuchel, the Sox will try to avoid finishing their road trip at 2-8.

Win or lose, the Sox got a good look at how far they have to go to be where they want to be playing the Astros.

“It may not be working out right now,” manager Rick Renteria said, “but I think these guys are getting a sense and a feel for what it is and what it takes.

“It wasn’t too long ago that these guys [Astros] were doing the same thing [rebuilding].”

Shields walked off the field with a hefty line of season highs in strikeouts (nine), earned runs (eight) and hits (10). He also served up a three-run homer into the boxes alongside the 315-foot sign in left to Yuli Gurriel, the first baseman who was second to Abreu on the voting at last count.

“I made some good pitches they hit,” Shields said. “Even their first baseman, he had a one-handed swing on ball probably below the zone.”

Shields went into the game with a 2-3 record and 2.01 ERA over his last five starts.

“I’m just not happy about not going deep in the game,” he said. “I’m trying to save this bullpen.”

Struggling Abreu learns All-Star fate Sunday

Jose Abreu, who will learn Sunday if he’s going to the All-Star Game, has throughout the voting maintained a lead among AL first baseman despite a rough six weeks. Abreu, 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Saturday, is 1-for-16 over his last six games and was batting .181 with three homers over his last 39 games since May 27.

Abreu is still on pace for a franchise record 50 doubles.

Garcia’s home run tear continues

Avisail Garcia homered again, his eighth-inning blast against Brian Giles disappearing 419 feet away in the glassy backdrop beyond left field. It was the right fielder’s fifth since Monday, sixth in 10 games and eighth in his last 12.

“I’m making adjustments and I have more experience now,” Garcia said. “The more experience you have, the more relaxed you’ll be. You have to be patient and be positive.”

Garcia had one homer in his first 22 games.

Catchers swinging it

Omar Narvaez’ three-run double against Charlie Morton and single in the ninth continued the run of offense from the Sox have enjoyed from the catching tandem of Narvaez and Kevan Smith. The Sox have missed Castillo’s throwing arm since he was given a 60-game suspension for violating baseball’s drug policy May 24, but Smith and Narvaez are hitting a combined .358 since June 1.

Through Friday, Narvaez (first, .393) and Smith (second, .324) led all major league catchers with a minimum of 60 plate appearances in batting average since June 1.

This and that

Tim Anderson, hit by pitch on the left forearm Thursday, returned to the lineup after sitting out a game. Anderson was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and a walk. He walked and stole second base, his his fourth in his last four games and 21st of year, which ranks second in the AL.

*The Sox have 14 homers in the last eight games. Garcia and Daniel Palka combined to hit nine of the Sox’ last 12 homers.