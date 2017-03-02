Shocker: Ex-Cub Ross not the favorite to win ‘DWTS’ after all

MESA, Ariz. — The new season of Dancing With the Stars doesn’t premiere for another two and a half weeks, but already it seems contestant David Ross, the World Series-winning Cubs catcher, is all but out of the running to take home the … the … whatever they call the DWTS trophy.

Ross is, as oddsmakers see it, the longest of long shots. Well, almost. Bookmaker.eu lists Ross as +1300 to win the show, meaning a wager of $1 would net $13 in return. Only actors/comedians Chris Kattan (+1500) and Charo (+1400) have worse odds.

Or better odds, if you plan to bet on someone who, apparently, can’t dance.

The favorite is Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles (+200), followed by Heather Morris (+500), Nancy Kerrigan (+700), Rashad Jennings (+750), Normani Kordei (+900) and Bonner Bolton (+950). Nick Viall (+1100), Mr. T (+1200) and Erika Jayne (+1200) also come before Ross.

Cubs catcher David Ross will compete with pro Lindsay Arnold on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.” | ABC (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

We’re going to assume that at least a few of those names belong to actual people.

“That’s a big honor — they don’t choose nobodies to go on that show,” Kris Bryant actually said, with a straight face.

According to Anthony Rizzo, the odds of Ross winning should be “about the same” as the odds of the Cubs winning a second straight World Series.

“He’s got to be the favorite, right?” Rizzo said.

Um, wrong. So very wrong.

