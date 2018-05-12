Shoe horned: Cubs’ Ben Zobrist irked at MLB threat of fine over all-black cleats

Major League Baseball appears to be taking a page from the NFL and cracking down on violations of uniform rules, specifically shoe color.

And the Cubs’ Ben Zobrist isn’t happy about it, calling it “ridiculous.”

On his Instagram account Saturday, Zobrist posted a copy of a warning letter he received over the all-black shoes he has worn for the last two years during home day games without comment from the league.

Alongside the letter, which threatened fines for continued violations, he wrote an appeal to MLB that began: “Dear @mlb, I still like you, but this is ridiculous.”

Ben Zobrist's illegal shoes, during Friday's game.

The rule cited in the warning letter stipulates that at least 51 percent of the shoe color be the team’s designated color, in this case blue.

He wrote that he wore the black shoes “to pay homage to the history of our great game,” describing the way he was inspired as a kid by highlights of greats such as Ernie Banks and Stan Musial with their “old uniforms and all-black cleats with flaps.”

“I am curious,” he wrote, “as to why @mlb is spending time and money enforcing this now when they haven’t done it previously in the last year and beyond.”

Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger received a similar warning for “non-conforming shoes” and on Friday tweeted an excerpt from the letter and his comments: “Make baseball fun again, they said, it would be fun, they said. …”

When contacted for comment, MLB issued a statement citing the collectively bargained shoe regulations in the CBA.

“If players have complaints about the regulations, they should contact their union which negotiated them,” the statement reads. “We have informed the union that we are prepared to negotiate rules providing players with more flexibility, and that issue is currently being discussed as part of a larger discussion about apparel and equipment.”