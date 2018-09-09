Shohei Ohtani draws praise from White Sox manager Rick Renteria

Count White Sox manager Rick Renteria among those impressed with the Angels star Shohei Ohtani.

“I think anybody who’s a fan of baseball likes to see somebody as exciting as he is. Once he’s recovered ultimately from whatever they do to correct his arm, it’s interesting to see a guy that can do a lot of different things,” Renteria said. “He can hit, he can run. Obviously, he’s capable of pitching, so it’s a unique skill that he has on both sides of the baseball.”

When healthy, the 24-year-old Ohtani has been a dynamic presence as both a hitter and pitcher. Entering Sunday’s game, Ohtani had 19 home runs and .964 OPS at the plate, to go along with a 129 ERA+ on the mound. He homered Friday and had two hits and drove in three Saturday and hasn’t skipped a beat as a hitter since the news he will need reconstructive elbow surgery.

Though he’s expected to not return to the mound until 2020, Ohtani’s success has led some to wonder whether more two-way players are coming in the future. Renteria didn’t completely rule that out.

The Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a three RBI triple during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

“I guess if you’re that talented, maybe that’s an option that a club can take,” Renteria said.

As for how a two-way player would work out of the bullpen, Renteria had some logistical questions and used Matt Davidson as an example in a hypothetical situation.

“‘Matty’s playing first base and I got to get him ready to pick up an inning.’ When do I find the time to get him ready to put in that inning? It depends on if they’re in the lineup on that particular day, so there’s some logistics aspects to that that might be an issue,” Renteria said. “As a starter, obviously you know he’s going to start that day. So that would be the only thing that you would have to consider.”

One more day?

On the disabled list since Aug. 22 following surgery on his lower abdominal/groin area, it looks like Jose Abreu’s return is close. Renteria said Abreu was going to take ground balls and do some sprint work Sunday.

“He’s feeling good,” Renteria said. “I hope to be able to tell you that he’ll be in the lineup tomorrow. So at the end of the day today I’ll have a better idea.”

Clearly, there’s no reason for the Sox to rush Abreu.

“We just want to make sure that he actually feels really good about where he’s at,” Renteria said. “As soon as we are assured that he feels good and our guys in the medical staff feel good about it then we’ll go ahead and proceed.”

Closing in

With three or four starts left, James Shields is 13 1/3 innings away from his first 200-inning season since 2015 with the Padres. Renteria was full of praise for Shields’ work ethic, example to his younger teammates and ability to take the ball when needed.

“If he can get to 200 innings, we’d be extremely happy for him,” Renteria said. “It’d be a good thing for all of us because it shows that he’s put in the time. It’s not by accident. He’s been around a long time and continues to evolve.”

Briefly

Reliever Tyler Danish was outrighted to Class AAA Charlotte, decreasing the 40-man roster to 39.

– The Sox haven’t announced who will start Tuesday in place of Michael Kopech.