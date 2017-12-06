Ken Williams talks about White Sox failed pursuit of Ohtani

The White Sox delivered their pitch but struck out in their pursuit of international free agent Shohei Ohtani, a rare dual threat from the mound and plate.

The White Sox were a long-shot to land Ohtani, and that’s why it wasn’t shocking the White Sox weren’t among Ohtani’s final seven teams.

Sox executive vice president Ken Williams told MLB.com’s Scott Merkin that he was proud of his team’s attempt to land Ohtani, but disappointed in the outcome.

The White Sox are disappointed Shohei Ohtani didn't include them in his final seven teams. | Toru Takahashi/Associated Press

“I was a little surprised we weren’t afforded the opportunity to sit down with him because I felt when we get in front of people, there’s a second presentation and there’s an opportunity to express the genuineness in dealings with our players throughout the years and the consistency as far as that’s concerned,” Williams said.

“It kind of resonates with people,” he continued. “I’m a little disappointed, but at the same time, as [White Sox general manager] Rick [Hahn] stated [Friday], we knew that it was a long shot because of the economics involved, and it may be from what I understand a logistical issue as well.”

Ohtani, 23, did something rather unusual when it came to finding the right team for him. He asked all 30 teams to sell him on playing in their market.

The Cubs pitched Ohtani and are one of the final seven teams that have sparked the Japanese super star’s interest.

Ohtani went 10-4 with a 1.86 ERA (11.2 strikeouts per nine innings) in 20 starts and a relief appearance, and hit .322 with 22 home runs in a career-high 382 plate appearances in 2016. He was hampered last season by an ankle injury.

