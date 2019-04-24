Short story: Javy Baez building case to stay at SS for Cubs when Russell returns

Cubs manager Joe Maddon has made it clear since before spring training that he plans to return Addison Russell to the starting shortstop job if and when the club allows him to return from his 40-game suspension for domestic violence.

But with that May 3 return looking imminent and Javy Baez playing like a National League starting All-Star at the position, could that decision be more fluid by the end of next week?

“That’s still a discussion we have to have,” Maddon said after another big game from Baez in the Cubs’ 7-6 victory over the Dodgers on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field that pushed their record to two games over .500 for the first time.

“We have to wait and see how well Addison does,” Maddon said. “I don’t want to jump-the-gun-type of thing without discussing in detail with the players themselves.”

Baez last week in Miami.

Whether that insinuates a discussion is more necessary with Baez or Russell, one thing has become especially clear during the Cubs’ 9-2 surge the last two weeks:

Baez is playing like a man determined to not only return to the All-Star game this year but perhaps also to force the club to move Russell to second base.

Baez hit home runs each of the last two nights, to right field and left, respectively. Wednesday’s three-run shot in the sixth tied the game.

He also prevented perhaps five potential base runners with plays in the field, including a quick backhand pick in the hole in the sixth and 90-plus-mph throw to first to get the speedy Joc Pederson by a fraction of a step.

“He makes it look easy,” said veteran starter Cole Hamels, who walked a season-high six as he worked around a potent Dodger lineup but pitched into the sixth inning and left with a no-decision.

“I’ve been very fortunate to play with some very good shortstops that have won some MVPs and put up some pretty good careers,” said Hamels, who played with former MVP Jimmy Rollins in Philadelphia and two-time All-Star Elvis Andrus in Texas. “He’s right in line with those guys.”

Said Jason Heyward, who added a second three-run homer in Wednesday’s sixth: “You can’t read about Javy. You’ve got to watch him.”

Russell started a weeklong minor-league assignment Wednesday in preparation for his anticipated return, playing shortstop for Class AAA Iowa and going 1-for-4 with a walk.

Maddon has long preferred Russell’s “no chrome” consistency at the position to Baez’s oft-spectacular, less consistent athleticism. Baez has dramatically improved that part of his game and has the much bigger arm.

And between Maddon and some of the front office, the shortstop remains at least a debated topic.

“It’s a great problem to have,” Maddon said.

Meanwhile, the area of least problem for the Cubs during their two-week bounce back from a 2-7 start has been a starting rotation that has produced a 1.67 ERA in those 11 games – with ace Jon Lester set to rejoin the group Thursday against the Dodgers in his return from an April 8 hamstring injury.

The club announced the pending move Wednesday.

Hamels had won three consecutive starts until Wednesday’s no decision. He averaged seven innings in those three starts, without allowing a walk in any of them.