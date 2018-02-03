Short-handed Bulls drop their sixth straight, and the trading might not be done

LOS ANGELES – Forget the 10-6 record in December.

It was a cute little story, but it was an aberration.

Saturday in Los Angeles? Now that was the Bulls getting back to what was intended for this season. The business of tanking was back on, and business was good.

In their first game since trading Nikola Mirotic to New Orleans, the short-handed Bulls fell to the Clippers 113-103, despite six different Bulls players in double figures, led by Zach LaVine’s 21 points.

Besides dealing with life without Mirotic, they were still without Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn. LaVine, however, didn’t want to get into excuse making.

“I think we’re all still trying to get familiar with each other, get that chemistry down, and sometimes even with the group of guys we have we go through stretches where we’re really good, we look really good, and we’re competitive,’’ LaVine said. “And some other stretches we look sorry. We look out of place and lacking here and there, so we gotta get that out of the way.’’

Meanwhile, the roster tinkering might not be done as the Feb. 8 trade deadline approaches. VP of basketball operations John Paxson has been very upfront in his aggressiveness to get another deal done, and coach Fred Hoiberg reiterated that Saturday.

“I’ve talked to John every day since we’ve been on the road trip, and everything right now – like all 30 teams are doing – they’re making phone calls and seeing if there is something they can do to improve their roster, something that might make sense for the long-term future of the organization,’’ Hoiberg said. “Just a lot of that right now. Just a lot of calls like every other team in the league is doing.’’

Not every team is willing to move basically all but three players on the roster like the Bulls are, however.

Besides Markkanen, LaVine and Dunn, Paxson is willing to package anyone if it means receiving a young player or draft asset in return.

If that means taking back expiring contracts or a bad contract that they can get out from under for a few years – like Omer Asik’s – so be it. That’s what a rebuild entails.

“Again, if you can get a young player that you feel fits the direction that the team is heading then you obviously have to look at that as well,’’ Hoiberg said. “But to acquire a first-round pick in the trade for Niko I did think fits the direction this team is heading. Obviously we’re going to have our pick, which will be a very high pick, and then we’ll see what happens with that New Orleans pick.’’

So what is left for the Bulls to dangle out there in a trade?

Besides the expiring contracts of Tony Allen and Jameer Nelson just acquired from the Pelicans, they could look to package the likes of Robin Lopez, Justin Holiday or Jerian Grant.

“We now have a situation where we’re invested in these young guys,’’ Paxson said. “Our focus remains on growth and development of them. This is consistent with what we set out to do on draft night.’’

What Hoiberg and his players set out to do on this road trip, however, was win a game. Now losers of six straight, the Bulls (18-34) are only three games ahead of the worst record held by the Atlanta Hawks.

“Call it what it is man, we gotta go out there and fight,’’ LaVine said. “We gotta do better, all of us included. We’re going to get [Markkanen and Dunn] back, we’re going to be a full team.’’