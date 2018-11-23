Shorthanded Bulls can’t rally past Dwyane Wade, Heat

Miami Heat guard/forward Rodney McGruder, center, drives against Chicago Bulls guard Antonio Blakeney, left, and guard Shaquille Harrison during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Near the conclusion of the Bulls’ shootaround Friday at the Advocate Center, Zach LaVine was at one end of a court doing shooting drills.

At the other end, Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn and Bobby Portis were going through heavy conditioning. At least during the portion of the session open to the media, the exercises consisted of plenty of running, lateral movement, and some shots and layups.

The contrast was stark for the shorthanded Bulls, who lost to the Heat 103-96. While LaVine was working to get up some extra shots in the middle of a career year, three key parts of the team are still trying to return to health. Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday was the most Dunn and Portis had done since their injuries, but neither are ready for any contact. Markkanen will get “controlled contact” Saturday when he plays in a scripted 2-on-2 session, and though there’s still no target date for his 2018-19 debut, a return to practice could be coming soon.

And as much as LaVine is trying to stay focused on the present, there is a part of him thinking about when three other keys will return to the lineup.

“They just want to keep working hard until they get back. They don’t need to rush it,” LaVine said. “They need to make sure everything is OK with them, their knee and their elbow. You can expect it, but you don’t look into the future too much. You just try to worry about what you have right now. You can’t wait to have your soldiers back.”

Looking into the future or not, the Bulls looked like a team that could use an infusion.

With Dwyane Wade in town for the penultimate time and Khalil Mack sitting courtside, it looked like some of the loudest cheers Friday night would be reserved for the retiring three-time champion and the star Bears linebacker. Wade scored 10 in 24 minutes and was cheered loudly when he checked in for the first time. Mack was greeted with even louder applause when he was shown on the videoboard during the first half.

Miami, which was without Goran Dragic, led by as much as 26 in the second quarter and was up 60-39 at halftime. The Heat outscored the Bulls 32-13 during the second and broke the game open on a 17-0 run. Over those 12 minutes, the Bulls shot 2 of 19, had four shots blocked, and committed nine turnovers.

But instead of allowing Friday to be another embarrassing evening, the Bulls rallied. They outscored Miami 30-18 in the third and eventually cut the Heat lead to four in the fourth but couldn’t get any closer.

Clearly, It was another night where the Bulls could only wonder how things will be when they’re healthy.

“We’ll get it right once everybody gets back,” LaVine said. “And then we can really see what we’re about.”

Justin Holiday led the Bulls with 27 and had a career-high 13 rebounds, and LaVine scored 24.

Josh Richardson had 27 for Miami.