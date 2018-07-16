Should Bears fans worry about Roquan Smith’s contract?

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) talks to the media before during practice at the NFL football team's workout Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Lake Forest, Ill. | David Banks/Associated Press

Bears quarterbacks and rookies are set to report to camp on Monday, but there’s one noticeable player who reportedly join them.

First-round linebacker Roquan Smith, who remains unsigned, is not with the team, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapaport.

So is it time for Bears fans to start worrying about the state of Smith’s contract?

The answer is no.

Seven of the top nine players selected in this year’s NFL draft remain unsigned. And seven players at the bottom of the first round also have yet to sign their deals.

Besides, the Bears didn’t sign quarterback Mitch Trubisky last offseason until July 19, which was a week before they went to camp.

Smith, who the Bears picked eighth overall from Georgia in this year’s draft, shined this spring with the Bears and will likely have a prominent role with the team this season.

As for his contract, the Bears are expected to get a deal done by the time everyone officially reports to camp on Thursday.

NOTE: The players will undergo fitness testing when they report to Bourbannais. The first practice that will be open to the public will take place on Saturday at 8:15 a.m.

