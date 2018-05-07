Sick and mired: Cubs put struggling Yu Darvish on 10-day DL with flu

The Cubs on Monday put $126 million starting pitcher Yu Darvish on the 10-day disabled list after he was diagnosed by the team doctor with the flu.

The team said he had felt ill since the just concluded series in St. Louis.

Darvish (0-3 with a 6.00 ERA) was scheduled to start Tuesday at home against the Miami Marlins. The team has not announced a starter to replace him.

The move is retroactive to May 4,making him eligible to return May 14 when the Cubs play the Braves in the makeup of a game postponed by weather last month.

The Cubs say they expect to make the corresponding roster move Tuesday before the game.

Darvish has been one of the biggest disappointments for a struggling team over the first five weeks of the season, failing to complete five innings in four of his six starts.