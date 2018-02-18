Simeon beats Orr for third straight city championship

Talen Horton-Tucker drives into the lane against Orr in the Public League championship game Sunday at Chicago State. | Worsom Robinson/For the Sun-Times

Chicago high school basketball is about big, mythical moments. Statistics are fluid and unreliable, and no one is really keeping a proper record of anything. But the special moments live on, and the stories are handed down to each new generation of fans.

Talen Horton-Tucker’s legend was established Sunday at Chicago State. The Simeon senior drained three consecutive three-pointers in the third quarter, then dished off a pretty behind-the-back pass to Messiah Jones.

That burst turned a two-point lead into a nine-point lead, and the Wolverines never looked back on their way to a 69-59 victory against Orr in the city title game.