VIDEO: Simeon quarterback Alante Brown’s dream season

Alante Brown said it on his first day at Simeon: “One day, I want to play for Michigan State.”

It had been his dream since he was a little kid. Brown’s dad is from East Lansing.

Simeon coach Dante Culbreath said Brown was a raw young quarterback with a lot to learn when he started high school.

“His quarterback ability wasn’t where it needed to be,” Culbreath said. “I grabbed him, took him under my wing and we focused on that part of it. As far as leadership, he was a leader when he got here.”

Brown earned the starting quarterback position as a sophomore. He led the team to a 7-6 record. By the time he was a junior, Brown said he was more confident as the play caller. The Wolverines finished the season 8-5.

This year there’s no question about Brown’s confidence or ability. The Wolverines are off to a 3-0 start.