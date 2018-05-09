Sister Jean, Loyola’s basketball team honored at Illinois state Capitol

Sister Jean and Loyola's men's basketball team were honored at Illinois state Capital Wednesday. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt and her Loyola Ramblers brought their Final Four fame to the state Capitol.

The 98-year-old Catholic nun is a chaplain of the team that made it to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament’s semi-final game before losing to Michigan 69-57.

She, Ramblers coach Porter Moser and several cagers from the 32-6 team were lauded Wednesday in separate ceremonies in the House and Senate.

.@RamblersMBB Head Coach Porter Moser with an appropriate message to Illinois lawmakers: "It's amazing what you can do when you have a group of people who don't care who gets the credit." pic.twitter.com/Vct2VvDotK — Jordan Muck (@J_muck) May 9, 2018

Sister Jean opened legislative sessions with prayers. She gained national acclaim for her fandom and for praying before each Loyola game for her Ramblers — and for their opponents.

Moser bragged that Loyola and Harvard have the highest graduation rates of any Division I schools nationally.

The Naperville native says the Ramblers’ roster has seven Illinoisans. There was one when he arrived in 2011.

Coach Moser and the Ramblers received a standing ovation. The excitement is real right now and so is this line! 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/kVpJgN3ffX — LUC Civic Engagement (@LUCCivicEngage) May 9, 2018