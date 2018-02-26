Q: “I’m getting a lot of questions about licenses. So far we do not have the 2018 in stock. Waiting to see what the state does.” Text from Tom Platt, Henry’s Sports and Bait.

A: From the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, “Illinois” 2018 fishing, hunting, and sportsmen combination licenses will be available beginning March 1, and will be valid through March 31, 2019. ” For more information, go to ifishillinois.org.

