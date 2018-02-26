Notes from around Chicago outdoors. (Editorial note: Normally, I use the Wild of the Week as the top photo, but this week I loved the cougar photo too much and led with that.)
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Ted Clayton sent photos from his father, also Ted, from Markham of opossums, raccoons and skunks eating from the same dish.
DALE’S MAILBAG
Q: “I’m getting a lot of questions about licenses. So far we do not have the 2018 in stock. Waiting to see what the state does.” Text from Tom Platt, Henry’s Sports and Bait.
A: From the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, “Illinois” 2018 fishing, hunting, and sportsmen combination licenses will be available beginning March 1, and will be valid through March 31, 2019. ” For more information, go to ifishillinois.org.
BIG NUMBER
More than 5,000: Record number of people who ice-fished Feb. 17 in the shape of the Ducks Unlimited logo on Minnesota’s Mille Lacs Lake.
LAST WORD
“There seems to be some cougar activity in Wisconsin recently! Just yesterday we learned of an incredible video of a cougar taking a peek into a house in Brookfield, Wisconsin – and prior to that another video in Washington County, just on February 7.’’
The Cougar Network, on confirmed sightings as near as the Milwaukee suburbs (see photo at the top).
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERING
Wednesday: Capt. Ralph Steiger on “Multi-species Angling on Southern Lake Michigan,’’Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m., walleyesunlimitedusa.org
SHOWTIME
Thursday-Sunday: Northern Illinois Boat Show, New Lake County Fair Grounds, Grayslake
Friday: Sport & Fishing Show (prizes, raffles, booths), by Evergreen Park Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #27 Association, Bourbon Street, Merrionette Park, $25.00 includes, 7-11 p.m.
Saturday: Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School
Saturday: Illinois Smallmouth Alliance’s Bronzeback Blowout, Elmhurst American Legion
Saturday-Sunday: Elmwood All Outdoors Show, Elmwood Community Schools
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILLIARY
Saturday: Waukegan. Contact Curt Schumacher, publiceducation41.5@gmail.com
Sunday: Chicago. Contact Jay Samstag, jsamstag@gmail.com
HUNTER SAFETY
Feb. 27-28: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html.
March 3-4: Palatine, palatineparks.org, Class No. 203560.
March 10-11: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818. . . . Dyer, Indiana, booking@firstshotdyer.com.
March 16-17: Morris, philliparnold3@gmail.com or (815) 343-7330.
March 17-18: New Lenox, huntedbob@aol.com.
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Friday: Central Kane County dinner, Riverside Receptions, Geneva. Click here for more info or contact Bob Walker, (630) 234-8497; or Phil Eggen, (815) 482-3999
Friday: Lockport dinner, Crystal Grand Banquets, Lemont. Click here or contact John Suva, (708) 301-8366; or Dan Martis, (815) 955-2227
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
Friday: Cook County Turkey Baggers, Chicago South Elks, Crestwood. Contact Carleton Rendel at (708) 349-8862 or cdrendel@comcast.net
Saturday: Kendall County Gobblers, Yorkville American Legion. Contact Tammi Schleining, (630) 385-2288
PHEASANTS FOREVER
Friday: Tallgrass banquet, Orland Park Chateau. Click here for more info or contact Scott Krneta, (708) 987-6685
ILLINOIS SEASONS
Wednesday: Crow hunting ends
TREE COURSE
April 7: Deadline for registering for Openlands TreeKeeper certification course, at Washington Park fieldhouse on Thursdays and Sundays from April 8-May 3. Cost is $128. Enroll at www.openlands.org/treekeepers