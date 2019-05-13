Sky announce local broadcast schedule for 2019 season

Cheyenne Parker was drafted by the Sky in 2015. | Photo courtesy of Chicago Sky

WCIU will be the television home for Sky games for another season.

The Sky announced Monday that WCIU extended its broadcast contract for the upcoming season.

WCIU, which has broadcasted Sky games for the last two seasons, will air 15 home and eight road games in 2019.

The first game available on The UToo is the Sky’s home opener on June 1 at 7 p.m. when they host the defending WNBA champion Seattle Storm at Wintrust Arena.

The Sky also added Jordan Cornette to be a color analyst for this season’s broadcasts. He’ll join play-by-play announcer Lisa Byington and sideline reporter Patricia Babcok-McGraw. Cornette, who played basketball at Notre Dame, is a TV studio analyst and color commentator for ESPN. He’s also serves as co-host of WCIU’s “The Jame” and “Kap & Co.” on ESPN 1000.

Additionally, the Sky will also have five games air on CBS Sports Network and four streamed live on Twitter this season.

The first game on CBS Sports Network will be the Sky’s season opener on May 25 against the Minnesota Lynx. CBSSN also will televise the Sky when they face former league MVP Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics on June 5, and also on July 10 when they host the Lynx at Wintrust Arena.

The Sky’s last two games on CBS Sports will be on Aug. 9 against the Las Vegas Aces and Aug. 16 against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Meanwhile, the Sky’s June 25 game against the Las Vegas Aces will available on the @WNBA account on Twitter. The social-media site will also stream the Sky when they face the Atlanta Dream on two occasions, July 17 and Aug. 20. The Sky verses Liberty game on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. will also be available on Twitter.

All Sky games will be streamed on WNBA League Pass, which will be available on IOS and Android devices.

Here’s the full schedule on WCIU:

Fans can find The UToo over the air on channels 48.1 and 26.2 as well as through the respective cable and satellite providers listed below:

Xfinity – Channel 230

RCN – Channel 610

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 24

WOW! – Channel 170

DISH Network – Channel 48