Sky select Diamond DeShields, Gabby Williams in first round of WNBA draft

The Sky made guard Diamond DeShields (right, with WNBA president Lisa Borders) the No. 3 overall pick in the WNBA Draft on Thursday. Julie Jacobson/AP

The Sky selected guard Diamond DeShields and forward Gabby Williams with the third and fourth picks, respectively, in the WNBA Draft on Thursday.

DeShields — whose father, Delino, played major-league baseball for 13 seasons — played professionally last season in Turkey after attending North Carolina and Tennessee. She won multiple honors as freshman of the year in 2014 with the Tar Heels, then transferred to the Volunteers after the season.

Williams played a key role on Connecticut’s 2015 and 2016 NCAA title teams and the Huskies’ Final Four teams the last two seasons. She won the Cheryl Miller Award as the best small forward in the country last season.