Sky waive 2 players to make room for Courtney Vandersloot, Victoria Macaulay

The Sky made two small roster moves during their off-day Wednesday to make room for star guard Courtney Vandersloot and center Victoria Macaulay, who are both expected to report to training camp Thursday.

The Sky waived forwards Leslie Robinson and Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, who were both on training-camp contracts.

Vandersloot, who leads the WNBA in all-time assists, will rejoin the Sky after she led Russian powerhouse UMMC Ekaterinburg to the EuroLeague Women championship. Last season, Vandersloot averaged 12.5 points and 8.6 assists.

Meanwhile, Macaulay comes to the Sky after she completed her overseas commitments. The Sky signed Macaulay, a 6-4 forward, to a training-camp contract in February.

This could potentially be Macaulay’s final shot at the WNBA. Since she went undrafted in 2013, Macaulay has been invited to four WNBA training camps but has only appeared on one opening night roster. Macaulay made her WNBA debut with the Sky in 2015 but was waived after just four games. Since then, she has been playing overseas primarily in Europe and Asia.