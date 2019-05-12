Sky waive former DePaul star Ashton Millender; Gabby Williams arrives to camp

The Sky made their third roster cut of training camp, waiving former DePaul star Ashton Millender, the team announced Sunday.

Millender was invited to camp May 5 after she had a stellar career at DePaul. The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 13.1 points last season. She’s the Blue Demons’ all-time leader in games played.

The move to cut Millender, a Glenwood native, comes one day after Gabby Williams, who is fresh off a EuroCup women championship title with Spain-based Girona, arrived at camp. It also came four days after the Sky waived forwards Leslie Robinson and Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, who were both on training-camp contracts.

Williams told the Sun-Times this offseason that she’s ready to take the next step in her career this season with the Sky. Last season, she averaged 7.2 points on 43.2 percent shooting and was fourth among rookies in rebounds, averaging 4.3 per game.

The Sky opens preseason play on Tuesday when they host the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena. Tip-off is at 11:30 a.m.