Slimmed down Daniel Palka wants to fit in White Sox OF

GLENDALE, Ariz. — By hitting 26 homers and having a sense of humor through the ups and downs of his rookie year, Daniel Palka became a fun storyline during a 100-loss season for the White Sox in 2018. Palka’s lacking defense in the outfield, though, slots him into a designated hitter profile, and he knows it. So the 26-year-old lost 18 pounds over the offseason with the hope of becoming better in 2019.

“For me to be able to contribute to the team, I need to be playing defense,” Palka said Saturday. “I need to be in the outfield every day and playing a position.”

Palka likes the early returns in camp. How does he feel different from a year ago?

“I mean, I feel like the same stud I was before,” he deadpanned.

In all seriousness, “it’s night and day. We did a lot of reps. The first day we got out there with [outfield coach Daryl Boston], everything was smooth,” Palka said. “Defense is one of those things where you have to put in the work. Hitting is fun, but defense is work. It’s the first year I did that, so I’m pretty confident.”

Palka, who drove in 67 runs — second behind Jose Abreu for the team lead — also wants to improve his .240/.294/.484 hitting line.

“Just need to have a cleaner approach and have better at-bats more consistently,” he said.

Moncada arrives

Yoan Moncada went to work two days before the first full squad workout. The second baseman who struck out 217 times last season was here shortly after the season working on his approach.

“My message for him is ‘forget last year,’ ” Renteria said. “This is a new year. You knew over the winter what you’re working on, you know how you’re going to approach this coming season, stay focused and maintain the routine and understand the work you’re doing and go play the games.”

Moncada, who played second base last season, took some ground balls at third base. The Sox have been talking about using him on the hot corner in 2019, a greater possibility if free agent Manny Machado signs with another team.

Not so fast

Michael Kopech, rehabbing from Tommy John surgery that will sideline him all season, scaled back after saying he felt good enough to pitch this year. The Sox’ top pitching prospect is playing catch and already champing at the bit.

“I feel great,” he said. “I know I made a couple comments earlier this week that I could maybe pitch if I needed to. That probably isn’t realistic. But I do feel really good right now.”

Guyer beware Outfielder Brandon Guyer, 33, has a chance to make the team after signing a minor league contract with an invite to spring training. Guyer, owns a useful .274/.376/.449 career hitting line vs. lefties, was better in the second half for the Indians last season.

“In 2017 I had wrist surgery, and the first half last year I fought through good days and bad days,” he said. “But in second half, man, I felt like a new guy and had my normal numbers. Once the wrist finally healed I felt like the old player I was.”

After hitting .167 during the first half, Guyer batted .256/.333/.453 in the last three months. He’ll make $1.6 million if he makes the club.

Lopez’ goal

Reynaldo Lopez said his goal is to post an ERA below 3.00 in his second full season as a starter. Lopez allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last seven starts to finish with a 3.91 ERA last season.