Sloane Stephens takes on top-seeded Simona Halep in 2018 French Open final

Sloane Stephens will try to win her second major title in two years. | Christophe Simon/AFP-Getty Images

Sloane Stephens, the highest-ranked American woman in tennis, will take on top-seeded Simona Halep in the 2018 French Open women’s singles final Saturday morning. An upset victory by Stephens would give the 25-year-old her second major title after winning the 2017 US Open.

Halep will surely be locked in for the final given she’s hoping to win her first career major title. The top ranked player in the world has won 16 WTA titles, but never a major. This is her third trip to the Final at Roland Garros after suffering losses in 2014 against Garbine Muguruza and in 2017 against Jelena Ostapenko.

Earlier this year, Halep reached the final of the Australian Open, the first time she’s gotten that far in a major other than the French Open. Halep lost that final to Caroline Wozniacki.

Stephens is trying to become the first U.S. woman with multiple majors titles other than Serena and Venus Williams since Jennifer Capriati in the early 2000s. She dispatched fellow American player and No. 13 seed Madison Keys in the semifinals to make her first French Open final.

Here’s how to tune into the big match between Stephens and Halep on Saturday morning.

2018 French Open final, Halep vs. Stephens

Time: 8 a.m. CT

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live