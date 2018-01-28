Sluggish Bulls fall to Bucks 110-96 for fourth straight loss without Kris Dunn

The Bulls recovered from their disastrous 3-20 start this season, but let’s face it — this rebuild won’t kick into high gear until Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn are full go at the same time.

That reality was even more apparent in a 110-96 loss to the Bucks on Sunday at the United Center — their fourth consecutive loss in five games since Dunn suffered a concussion against the Warriors.

Dunn might have been the third piece behind LaVine and Markkanen in the Big Three acquisition from the Jimmy Butler trade. But he’s looking more valuable than ever as the Bulls struggle at the point on offense. They shot 40.7 percent from the field against the Bucks after shooting 37.6 percent against the Lakers on Friday night.

Their starters, in fact, flopped for the second consecutive game. Markkanen (17 points, 10 rebounds), LaVine (six points on 2-of-11 shooting), Justin Holiday (12 points), Robin Lopez (eight) and Jerian Grant (15 on 6-of-10 shooting) combined for 15 points on 6-of-25 shooting as the Bulls fell behind 61-42 at halftime. After trailing 84-61 in the third quarter, they rallied briefly behind Grant and Holiday, getting within 86-72 after three quarters. But the Bulls were unable to sustain the rally in the fourth quarter and barely stayed within striking distance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shook off a slow start — he missed six of his first seven shots — to lead the Bucks with 27 points and nine rebounds. Khris Middleton (20 points, seven rebounds), Sterling Brown (12), Jason Terry (12) and Jon Henson (12) gave Giannis plenty of support as the Bucks (26-22) improved to 3-0 under interim coach Joe Prunty.

The loss left the Bulls 18-32 and 5-9 since winning 10 of 12 games following the 3-20 start. Dunn is out indefinitely with the concussion — still not out of concussion protocol. The sooner he returns, the better. Coach Fred Hoiberg acknowledged he’s looking forward to getting Markkanen, LaVine and Dunn on the court — without limitations — at the same time.

“It’s going to be fun to get those guys on the floor full time, especially Zach’s minutes and his rhythm continues to come back,” Hoiberg said. “Kris … watching our first two games against Milwaukee, he was unbelievable. He broke down the defense. He got into the paint. We’re missing that right now. He’s the best we have as far as collapsing the defense and making a play out of it. So yeah, when we get those three guys out there together. I am really excited about taht opportunity.”

The Bulls started slowly for the third consecutive game following their double-overtime loss to the Pelicans in New Orleans. Even with Antetokounmpo missing his first four shots and six of his first seven shots, the Bulls fell behind 39-26 early in the second quarter on the way to the 61-42 halftime deficit.

The Bucks, playing without starting guard Malcolm Brogdon, had the better supporting cast, and hit 10-of-16 three-point shots in the first half — including 3-of-3 by 40-year-old Jason Terry. Brown, the former Proviso East star and rookie from SMU, and former Bull Tony Snell, each hit 2-of-3 three-point shots in the half.

After falling behind by 23 points at 84-61 late in the third quarter, the Bulls outscored the Bucks 11-2 to cut the deficit to 84-72 after three quarters. Grant hit back-to-back three-pointers and Holiday hit a three-pointer in that run. After a last-second turnover by the Bucks, Holiday had a chance to give the Bulls some real momentum heading into the fourth qurater. But his 35-footer missed and the Bucks pulled away in the final quarter.

