Slumping Javy Baez sits vs. Dodgers’ Darvish but Maddon sees rebound

Some guy named Jimmy Sheckard went 0-for-21 against White Sox pitching during the 1906 World Series, still the Cubs’ record for longest hitless streak to open a postseason.

Next on that less than illustrious list of Cubs’ October performers is Javy Baez, who sat out Tuesday’s Game 3 starting lineup against right-hander Yu Darvish with his 2017 skid at 19.

Manager Joe Maddon was reluctant to take the best defensive infielder on his team off the field – especially a player who made a national name for himself with a co-MVP performance in last year’s National League Championship Series.

But the Cubs had just seven hits and three runs to show for 18 innings in Los Angeles the first two games of the series and looked first for left-handed production against Darvish – then the quickest path back into the field for Baez with the lead.

Javy Baez

“Javy loves this time of the year,” Maddon said. “He’s good. He’s just pulling off everything right now.”

Maddon, who has said more than once the Cubs wouldn’t be in the NLCS without Baez’ first-inning throw to the plate to get Trea Turner in Game 5 of the Division Series, plans to have Baez back in the lineup Wednesday against left-hander Alex Wood.

And it’s not lost on Maddon how Baez shined against the Dodgers last fall.

“And he still can. He’s still capable,” Maddon said. “Javy’s been that guy that throughout his minor-league and even major-league career can be awful for a couple days at the plate and then all of a sudden be spectacular. I always have that in my mind with him.”

Baez was 13-for-38 (.342) with two walks, a game-winning homer and seven RBIs in the first two rounds of last year’s postseason.

He finished the regular season this year with a 17-for-52 surge (.327) with four walks and two homers.

But eight strikeouts in seven hitless games since.

“It’s been frustrating,” Maddon said. “This kid is so good. He’s been such a big part of us. We’ve just got to keep moving forward because I know the offense is going to come back to him. We’ve just got to keep playing that we get him right.”

Wade and see?

Maddon said closer Wade Davis had no soreness or physical issues beyond normal day-after soreness following his 44-pitch, seven-out effort closing out Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Thursday night.

But he said he still planned to check on the status of his All-Star closer before Tuesday’s game against the Dodgers, five days after that lengthy relief appearance.

“That would be for extra – four or five outs,” Maddon said. “I always check. I can’t just assume. That was a heavy day for him the other day. And going into that last game in L.A., we talked about one inning only and not to get him up [without putting] him in the game.”

Maddon still was taking news media and social media heat for Sunday’s decision to bypass Davis for John Lackey, who gave up the two-out, winning home run in the bottom of the ninth.

Maddon said Tuesday that even a one-out situation in the tie game was off the table the way he and Davis and pitching coach Chris Bosio game-planned for Davis that night.

But physically he was OK, Maddon said.

“I think he just got mentally exhausted,” he said. “Forty-four pitches, he hasn’t done that in a while. And also the seven outs and what it meant. And, honestly, the plane ride itself, sitting on the tarmac [when the charter was diverted]. There was a lot of non-rest going on right there.

“So it was hard to recover I think. He was fine for the last game. But we set up the parameters before the game.”

