Small issue: Bears’ Matt Nagy not afraid to pair Taylor Gabriel with Tarik Cohen

Someone asked Matt Nagy about playing Taylor Gabriel and Tarik Cohen — who stand 5-8 and 5-6, respectively — at the same time.

“What would you do?” Nagy asked, rhetorically, on Wednesday. “You want them on the field?”

The Bears’ head coach certainly does. A more difficult question might be finding a good nickname for the duo.

“I could care less about size,” Nagy said. “I just think you put the best football players out there for that personnel group, for scheme, and for the play that we have.

The Bears signed Taylor Gabriel to a four-year deal in March. (AP)

“You can’t live in it. You can’t live with three huge receivers in there either, in my opinion.”

Signed to a four-year deal for $26 million and $14 million guaranteed this March, Gabriel won’t be chased off the field just because the Bears want to use Cohen at running back or receiver.

Both men can fly. Cohen ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at last year’s NFL Scouting Combine. Gabriel, who’s built like a slot receiver but often played outside with the Falcons, posted a wind-aided 4.27 at his own pro day four years ago.

That, Gabriel said, fits Nagy’s offense.

“It’s a lot of catch and run,” Gabriel said. “That’s one thing I’m good at — catching and running.

“This offense is going to be very exciting. That’s one thing you saw in (Kansas City). And I’m pretty sure he’s going to bring it this year to Chicago.”

Gabriel has a reputation as a “gadget” player because of his size and speed, Nagy said. Appropriately, then, the 27-year-old run figures to run jet motions with the Bears. Or catch quick screens. Or maybe even a snap.

The coach has been impressed, though, by how Gabriel has worked to learn the subtleties of the receiver position.

“This isn’t something where he’s coming in and just trying to do his own thing at all,” Nagy said. “He’s coming in here, um he’s listening to how we’re teaching and he’s trying to get better every day.”

Gabriel has spent the offseason trying to digest the Bears’ offense, from the formations to motions before the snap.

“It’s not just learning one position,” he said. “It’s knowing all positions. … That’s why we come to OTAs and get work like that.”

He’s learned an offense in less time. Gabriel was claimed off waivers from the Browns on the eve of the 2016 season and became an important cog in the Falcons’ offense, which led the NFL in scoring on the way to the NFC title. Gabriel caught 35 balls for 579 yards and six scores, and added three catches for 76 yards in a Super Bowl loss to the Patriots.

Asked if he sees similarities to the Falcons’ dynamic offense, Gabriel pointed to the efficiency of “people perfecting their craft” in the offseason.

“You can feel it out there in the playmakers we do have and the Bears brought in,” he said. “It’s just exciting to be out there and it’s exciting to get to the season. The preparation that goes on throughout the day, it’s exciting to be here.”