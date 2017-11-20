Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Bruce Czajkowski photographed this buck outside his back door in Westchester.
BIG NUMBER
46
Estimated years of age of a lake trout surveyed in Lake Superior in early November by the Wisconsin DNR. The 35.5-inch laker first was surveyed in 1981 (then 27.3 inches and estimated at 10 to 12 years old).
DALE’S MAILBAG
Tweet: ‘‘Taj is great, but the original ‘Fishin’ Blues’ by Henry Thomas — https://twitter.com/Lotdesert/status/926561886061121543 — is, too. Love the pipes!’’ — Larry Rand
A: Henry ‘‘Ragtime Texas’’ Thomas originally recorded ‘‘Fishin’ Blues’’ in 1928. On YouTube, there are many versions done by Taj Mahal. I was glad to hear the original by ‘‘Ragtime Texas.’’
LAST WORD
‘‘I liken smelt fishing to 16-inch softball: It is a Chicago tradition. I would hate to see it go away.’’
— Chester Kropidlowski, during a discussion of lakefront issues at the Mayor’s Fishing Advisory Committee meeting Thursday
WILD TIMES
HUNTER SAFETY
Tuesday-Wednesday: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html
FISH GATHERINGS
Tuesday: Tackle rep night, Arlington Anglers, 6 p.m., Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, arlingtonanglers.com.
Tuesday: Capt. Ralph Steiger, Fishing Friends Club, special meeting moved to Bass Pro, 6:30 p.m., Portage, Indiana.
ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS
Through Dec. 1: First lottery, spring wild-turkey permits, dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/pages/turkeyhunting.aspx.
DUCKS UNLIMITED
PHEASANTS FOREVER
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
