Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Brian Konet thought he had found a Graham crayfish snake at Lemont Quarries. Illinois Natural History Survey herpetologist Chris Phillips emailed that he thought it more likely was a Queensnake, but either is a great find.
Wild of the Week, the celebration of the wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.
DALE’S MAILBAG
I wish they would just stock trout in places like the Bird Park Quarry and other man-made ponds and leave the natural streams alone. — Ed Safiran
I’ve long thought exactly what Safiran said about the stocking of rainbow trout in Illinois streams. I also understand the draw of those settings and their popularity.
LAST WORD
‘‘Turkeys are still starting to get fired up in spite of the snow. Gobbles can be heard, and birds have been strutting and displaying, too.’’
Wisconsin DNR Outdoor Report, on Thursday
BIG NUMBER
47
Muskies surveyed at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area’s Prairie Lake. The biggest was 47 inches, 36.8 pounds. Pictured muskies are 46.4 inches, 33.8 pounds (left) and 45.3, 26.9.
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERINGS
Wednesday: Rick Albers of Chaos Tackle, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., 7 p.m., Schaumburg Golf Club, frvmuskie.com.
Wednesday: Mark O’Neill on ‘‘Adapting to the Ever-Changing Lake Geneva,’’ Lake Geneva Fishing Club, 6 p.m., Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, lakegenevafishingclub.com.
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Turkey hunting: First season, south zone, Monday–Friday; second season, south zone, Saturday–April 19.
Through April 30: Deadline, first lottery, firearm and muzzleloader-only deer permits.
HUNTER SAFETY
(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)
April 14-15: Ingleside, go.fishfry@gmail.com.
April 26 and 28: Chicago Heights, ducks56@comcast.net. . . . Newark, (815) 210-4995.
May 4-5: Zion, hunterssafety@5starfirearms.com.
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILLIARY
(Click here for full package of classes in the area)
Saturday: About Boating Safely, Des Plaines, Tim Darrey, timothy.darrey@9wr-uscgaux.org.
Saturday: About Boating Safely, Willowbrook, Ron Carlson, carlson.cgaux@comcast.net.
DUCKS UNLIMITED
(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)
Friday: Marengo dinner, Starline Factory, Harvard. Contact Ben O’Dea at (815) 739-6486.
PHEASANTS FOREVER
(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)
SHOWTIME
(Click here for the complete list of shows for the year)
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
(Click here for general list of banquets and events)