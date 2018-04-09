DALE’S MAILBAG

I wish they would just stock trout in places like the Bird Park Quarry and other man-made ponds and leave the natural streams alone. — Ed Safiran

I’ve long thought exactly what Safiran said about the stocking of rainbow trout in Illinois streams. I also understand the draw of those settings and their popularity.

LAST WORD

‘‘Turkeys are still starting to get fired up in spite of the snow. Gobbles can be heard, and birds have been strutting and displaying, too.’’

Wisconsin DNR Outdoor Report, on Thursday

BIG NUMBER

47

Muskies surveyed at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area’s Prairie Lake. The biggest was 47 inches, 36.8 pounds. Pictured muskies are 46.4 inches, 33.8 pounds (left) and 45.3, 26.9.