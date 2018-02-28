So far, so good for White Sox prospect Luis Robert

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It’s early, but the White Sox are liking what they see in their $52 investment in Cuban outfielder Luis Robert.

Robert, a 6-2, 210-pound 20-year-old, has looked good working on the backfields and has looked comfortable in the three Cactus League games he has played in, entering to play center field mid-game and getting one or two at-bats each.

First base coach Daryl Boston, who works with outfielders, is sure Robert will be a center fielder.

“Defensively, Robert is going to be special,” Boston said. “He can run, he has great instincts and he has great hands out there. It’s just a matter of getting the reps. I’ve been paying a lot of attention to Robert, and he’s going to be good.”

Luis Robert gets loose during spring training drills in Glendale, Ariz. (For the Sun-Times/John Antonoff)

While other top outfield prospects in the Sox system such as Eloy Jimenez, Micker Adolfo and Blake Rutherford profile in the corners, Robert is penciled in the middle, in center field.

“He’s a center fielder,” Boston said. “Just watching his breaks, watching his jumps, his route’s he’s taking. Watching live BP, he’s right there. He’s running all over the place. It looks smooth.”

In Robert’s first game against the Mariners in Peoria, facing a difficult sun behind home plate, he drifted back and to his left to make a catch against the wall. He has handled the routine plays without incident.

Robert has made five plate appearances, striking out twice, hitting a one-hopper to the right of shortstop for an out (he almost beat the throw to first) and drawing a walk and pulling a single between third base and short against the Cubs Tuesday in Mesa.

There’s a ways to but so far, so good.

“In all the drills, he’s been outstanding,” Boston said.

Robert, who is playing in the U.S. for the first time, will open the season at Class A Kannapolis or high A Winston-Salem. General manager Rick Hahn has suggested that determination will be made based on how he performs in Cactus League games.

Robert signed a minor league deal including a $26 million signing bonus last May. The Sox also paid an additional $26 million tax for spending over their international bonus pool.