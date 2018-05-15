Soldier Field will host international rugby triple-header in November

Soldier Field will play host to a triple-header of primetime international rugby matchups on Nov. 3, USA Rugby and partners announced Tuesday. The Rugby Weekend, as the event is being dubbed, will pit the American national teams against New Zealand’s vaunted national teams at the home of the Chicago Bears.

“Chicago is an unparalleled sports town with an unmatched track record of hosting international sporting events,” said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. ” … fans from around the world will be inspired by Chicago’s cultural attractions, remarkable restaurants and love of rugby.”

The day will start at 12 p.m. with the USA Eagles women’s team taking on the Black Ferns, the New Zealand national team that won the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup. Ireland’s men’s team, which is currently No. 2 in the global rankings, will then face Italy at 3 p.m.

The final matchup of the day will see the USA Eagles men’s team take on the legendary Maori All Blacks, New Zealand’s men’s national team, at 5:15 p.m. The Americans are ranked 15th in the world while the All Blacks are comfortably first, so fans will be hoping for a massive upset at Soldier Field later this year.

Tickets for The Rugby Weekend start at $40. There is a presale occurring right now for “Bears and Citigroup members,” and another presale will start Friday for fans who bought tickets to the 2016 edition of the event. Sales to the general public open next Monday at 10 a.m. on the official website.