Soldier on: Bears K Cody Parkey will keep practicing downtown

Cody Parkey’s Soldier Field practices are here to stay.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said Tuesday that Parkey, who kicked in an empty stadium twice last week leading up to the Vikings game, will return downtown on weeks the Bears play at home.

Parkey, who hit four kicks off the uprights against the Lions, practiced last Wednesday and Thursday inside Soldier Field. The wind on Thursday night was similar to the conditions he faced Sunday, Tabor said, giving him a good recall of where to place his kicks.

“I think it helped him,” Tabor said. “It was good.”

Bears kicker Cody Parkey walks off of the field after defeating the Vikings. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There are mitigating factors to the proposed plan, Tabor admitted, including the fact that weather may mandate the field be tarped during the week.

Traffic will continue to be brutal — it took Parkey, Tabor, holder Pat O’Donnell and snapper Patrick Scales about an hour and 45 minutes to trek from Lake Forest to Soldier Field last week. The drive home was smoother.

The results, though, are hard to argue with. Parkey made all three field goal attempts in Sunday’s 25-20 win, including a 48-yarder that iced the game.

“He had laser focus, just like he has each and every week,” Tabor said. “It just happened the previous week that the ball hit the upright four times.”

Offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich joked that Parkey was the most popular guy in town after Sunday’s showing, saying he could run for mayor.

“He’d win in a landslide,” he joked.