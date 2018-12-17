Some Bulls clarity on the Zach LaVine injury, and Jabari Parker hit by illness

OKLAHOMA CITY – The ankle injury to Zach LaVine doesn’t appear to be anything more than the original diagnosis of a sprained deltoid ligament.

That’s the good news. The fact that coach Jim Boylen said that there was swelling and fluid in the ankle area, however, makes a quick return a bit tricky. The Bulls still won’t put a timetable on a LaVine return, specifically because everyone bounces back differently from an injury like LaVine has.

“As far as I know it’s kind of the same thing that it was, and we’re just going to see how he progresses with treatment,’’ Boylen said after the Monday shootaround. “Sometime guys bounce back really quick, sometimes it takes a little time, but the process is moving forward. That’s about all I have.

“There was some swelling and some fluid in that area, and that’s where it’s at.’’

LaVine’s not the only body that will miss the game against the Thunder, as Jabari Parker had to be sent home from the shootaround, seemingly the 13th victim in the Bulls travel party hit by a virus that’s been going around.

They weren’t completely ruling Parker out, but it’s very likely he misses the game.