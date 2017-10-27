Some good numbers before duck opener in survey: Aaron Yetter’s blog

Among the good news in the aerial waterfowl survey flown this week along the Illinois River is better than average numbers of ducks and that some mallards are beginning to arrive. Just in time for the opener on Saturday, tomorrow, for the central zone duck season.

Click here for much information about the aerial surveys and, more importantly, about the Stephen A. Forbes Biological Station, located along the Illinois River on Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge near Havana. Established in 1894, “it is the oldest inland field station in North America and one of nine field stations of the Illinois Natural History Survey. The Frank C. Bellrose Waterfowl Research Center is housed at the Forbes Biological Station.”

Here is Yetter’s blog for the week: