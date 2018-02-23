Something to crow about: J.F. Berube stops 42 shots as Blackhawks beat Sharks

Goalie Jean-Francois Berube making his first start with the Blackhawks on Friday night — the fourth goalie to start a game for the Hawks this season — was the latest reminder of how Corey Crawford’s head injury has all but ended the Hawks’ playoff chances this season.

Crawford missed his 27th consecutive game since going on injured reserve with a head injury in December. Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass were adequate at first, but ultimately the Hawks needed “goalie wins” to keep their playoff hopes alive and received too few of them from their backups.

The 26-year-old Berube, though, came through with an outstanding performance — stopping 42-of-43 shots to lead the Hawks to a 3-1 victory over the Sharks before 21,906 at the United Center.

Defenseman Jan Rutta, center Nick Schmaltz — celebrating his 22nd birthday — and Artem Anisimov scored for the Hawks (27-27-8), who have won three of their last four games to move within 10 points of the Blues for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, with three other teams ahead of them.

Berube came into Friday night’s game with 13 career starts and 6-4-3 record. He would have been promoted in December when Crawford was put on IR, but was out with a leg injury at the time and Glass got the call.

“I like the way he works — good attitude, deserves a chance to play,” Quenneville said. “Great opportunity for him, and I like the way he approaches the game. Good teammate as well. It’s been awhile. We would have seen him earlyier [if not for the injury]. Now it’s time to take advantage of it.”

Berube wasn’t tested much early as the Hawks controlled play against the Sharks, who were playing the second of back-to-back games after losing 7-1 in Nashville on Thursday night. The Hawks outshot the Sharks 8-3 in the first 10 minutes. The Sharks got their legs and put significant heat on Berube — 12 shots in the final 10 minutes of the period and Berbue was upt to the task.

The Hawks gave Berube a 1-0 lead in the second period when defenseman Jan Rutta scored on a shot from the right circle that beat Martin Jones at 5:46 of the period. Nick Schmaltz’ hustle and Anthony Duclair’s fine pass from the goal line set up Rutta. His initial shot was blocked by Melker Karlsson but he stayed with it and fired again to give the Hawks the lead.

Rutta, who was activated from injured reserve prior to the game, scored his sixth goal of the season — the most of any Hawks defenseman. Jordan Oesterle and Brent Seabrook have three each.

The opening goal was another indication of how the Hawks have not really played all that poorly during a 4-11-2 stretch that has doused their playoff hopes. It was the 13th time in the last 17 games they scored the first goal, but were only 4-6-2 in those games coming into Friday night’s game.

Schmaltz gave the Hawks a 2-0 lead at 2:01 of the third period with a goal off another nice feed from Duclair. It was Schmaltz’ 17th goal of the season and the second consecutive season he has scored on his birthday.

Berube had a shot at his first career shutout, but Timo Meier scored on a slap shot from the high slot to cut the Hawks lead to 2-1 at 12:09 of the third period.

But the Hawks defended well when the Sharks pulled Jones and Anisimov clinched it with an empty-net goal with 31 seconds to play.

